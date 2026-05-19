MysteryVibe’s Legato Vibrator Is 50% Off (And Your FSA Will Cover It!)

If you wish you could get wetter, the shapeshifting sex toy that moonlights as a health tool is on a major 50% off sale.

Sexual wellness isn’t always sexy sunshine and rainbows. From vaginal dryness to antidepressants metaphorically muting the clit, sometimes you need a little help. Not shame. MysteryVibe, the company fighting sexual dysfunction with sex toys, dropped the world’s first flexible external vulva vibrator a little bit ago, and it’s the perfect opportunity to explore different styles of stimulation.

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If you read anything after “the world’s first” and we lost you… Translation: you can morph it on your vagina. The MysteryVibe Legato is used externally, not inside of you, to keep you aroused and help you get wetter, naturally.

How? Well, it’s like a face with full coverage makeup. You get full, 360 coverage and therefore full stimulation on your vulva. Yes, that means your clit, lips, and, depending on your anatomy, a tiny bit of the gooch. When you experience tingly sensations all over… It’s rather difficult not to get wet. The goal here is to get wetter and remain aroused, so duh, of course it’s going to allow for penetration, too.

When you’re ready for strokes, just stretch the Legato outward to make room for some dick. The vibrations directly on your vulva will encourage blood flow, which helps you achieve that mind-blowing big O.

Now, that’s not to discount things like vaginal dryness. As the Cleveland Clinic shared, no one’s exempt from it. You can experience it at any age for reasons like medication side effects, stress, and hormonal changes. But, “more than 15% of females have it before menopause. Over half experience vaginal dryness after menopause.” It’s very common but can induce shame, so it’s less discussed.

This thing uses 4 motors to keep every inch of your vulva pleased – yes, four. It took about 5 years of medical research to land on the final product, which is a true labor of love for your sex life. The final product is a compact and shapeshifting toy that somehow stays put when you need it to. (We get it, doctors help design it, but the science is still above our pay grade.) This is best for women who prefer to keep internal stimulation for partnered sex or frankly, don’t care about penetration as much as clitoral pleasure.

Legato’s $300 price tag is typically a bit high for those who prefer to prioritize health and pleasure. The 50% deal brings that price down to $150, giving you more funds for other wellness essentials (like undereye patches). Thankfully, Legato is FSA/HSA compatible, meaning you can use your health insurance to purchase.