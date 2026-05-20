Buy a Switch 2, Get a Free Mario Kart, Donkey Kong, or Pokémon Game

Nintendo had been teasing this one for the past week, saying that we could expect to see it hit retail shelves in early June, but it looks like this Mario Kart jumped the starting line early. Nintendo’s “Choose Your Game Bundle,” which pairs a Switch 2 with a game of your choice. Not any game, though. You only get to choose one of three. Depending on which you choose, you save either $30 or $40.

choice… with limits

Nintendo’s “Choose Your Game” moniker feels a little bit deceiving, even if it doesn’t outright promise that you get a particularly wide choice of free games as part of the bundle. Had it read “Choose Any Game,” then yeah, that’d have been straight up misleading, but Nintendo didn’t imply that, so they get a pass.

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Still, my hopes rose and then fell when I saw that you only get your choice of one of three games, all digital downloads: Donkey Kong Bananza, Pokémon Pokopia, and Mario Kart World. The former two retail for $70, and so you’re saving $20 by purchasing them as part of the bundle. Mario Kart World retails for $80, which pissed off a lot of gamers when Nintendo announced that title would have a higher-than-normal price. That means you’ll save $30 if you choose that game for the bundle, though.

The Switch 2’s price will jump to $499 (for the console alone and no bundled game) for North American buyers in September. You’ve got some time, and there’s no indication that the Choose Your Game Bundle is a limited-time offer, but if you know that you want a Switch 2 and one of the three games offered as part of the bundle, you may as well buy it before the price jumps later this summer.