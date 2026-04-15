Texas Tried to Kill Smokable Hemp—But It’s Back (Though Temporary)

For about two weeks, smokable hemp in Texas got yanked from shelves after new rules pushed most products out of compliance. No THCA flower. No pre-rolls. No jars of “legal weed” sitting behind the counter at smoke shops or hemp retailers. It wasn’t a dramatic, headline-grabbing ban either. A regulatory change, buried in how the state defines THC, quietly removed most smokable products the moment it went into effect. And just as quickly as it disappeared, it’s back.

A Travis County judge stepped in and paused the rule behind the crackdown, which means smokable hemp is back on shelves across Texas—for now.

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It’s also not settled. There’s a hearing later this month, and depending on how that goes, everything could flip again.

How Smokeable Hemp Disappeared Overnight

Texas regulators changed how THC is measured.

As of March 31, the state moved to a “total THC” standard, which includes THCA—the compound that converts into THC when heated. That detail matters because most hemp flower stays under the legal limit in its raw form, but exceeds it once that conversion is factored in.

The result was immediate. Products that had been fine to sell were suddenly over the compliance limit. Shops pulled flower, brands stopped shipping, and a lot of that inventory disappeared almost overnight. Hemp businesses pushed back in court, and now that rule is on pause, which is why those same products are showing up again.

Why this keeps happening

Texas isn’t alone here. Other states keep tightening how they define THC, and smokable products are usually the first thing to go. Once THCA gets counted, a lot of SKUs don’t make the cut.

So from a consumer side, it turns into a moving target:

Flower is widely available

Then it disappears

Then it returns, without much clarity on how long it will last

Retailers are already approaching this as a short-term reopening. There’s no assumption that things will stay this way.

What’s Actually Worth Buying

These are products you can access from Texas brands … while it’s available, that is.

Smokable Hemp (currently back on shelves)

THCA flower, pre-rolls, and other inhalables are available again. This is also the category most directly impacted by the rule change, so availability is still uncertain moving forward. I highly recommend purchasing multi-packs like these from PinePark:

Vapes

Live resin and rosin carts tend to remain available longer in these situations, partly because they’re easier to position within compliance. They’re still exposed to the same regulatory pressure, just not always the first to be pulled.

Edibles and Drinks

Gummies and low-dose THC beverages were not the primary focus of the rule change and are more likely to remain available even if enforcement tightens again.

The Bigger Picture

Texas hasn’t settled its stance on smokable hemp. The current pause is tied to an ongoing legal challenge, and the outcome could change again quickly.

For now, the category is accessible again. What happens next depends on how the courts rule—and how regulators respond after that.

Shop smokable hemp (while it’s back)

If you’re shopping for hemp right now, focus on formats that are easy to access and replace—THCA flower, pre-roll packs, or smaller quantities. Prices typically range from about $10 for a single pre-roll to $40 to $60 for an eighth, depending on quality.

The bigger concern is how long it sticks around. Flower is back right now, but it’s usually the first thing to disappear when rules tighten. If you want something more consistent, edibles and low-dose drinks are the safer bet.