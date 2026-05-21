May Is for Beating Stress, Burnout, and Your Meat: Trojan’s Latest Product Drop Feels Weirdly Therapeutic

May just keeps giving. It’s National Masturbation Month and Men’s Mental Health Month — and Trojan couldn’t think of a better overlap. Science backs it too: orgasms release endorphins, reduce stress, and boost mood. So this month, giving yourself a hand isn’t just self-care. It’s a prescription. Consider it a reminder to put yourself (and your orgasms) first.

Keep reading for your helping hands… From sex toys to lube, these are the products that’ll help you climax.

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Want to bring your lover into the fun? Trojan’s Dual Pleasure Vibrating Ring is exactly as it sounds: a cock ring that gets her off, too. When turned on, it vibrates on both of you, bringing you closer together with each stroke. You see that upward curve on the toy? With each stroke, it’ll vibrate on her clit. If you’ve been hoping to spice up pleasing your lover and have run out of ideas… dual pleasure is the way to go. Instead of her just watching you receive pleasure (which is still hot but level 1), you can feel vibrations simultaneously and climax together.

If you’re on the thicker side, girth-wise, try the Dual Pleasure Vibrating Wand (more on that later).

Whether you’re enjoying a stroker, clit sucker, a partner (or all of the above), lube is an underdiscussed essential in the bedroom. No matter what you’re doing this spicy month, you’ll need some lube. Promise. Trojan’s Closer is a water-based lubricant, meaning it’s compatible with everything you’d bring into the bedroom, from sex toys to condoms. (Oil-based lubes will break down your sex toys, aka eat them). It’s a true clean lube with no parabens, fragrance, or dyes. The best part IMO? How easy it is to wash off. There are few things more annoying than trying to wash off lube after sex and not being able to head to your well-deserved rest because lube is sticky and stuck to your ass. All in all, smooth texture, easy to wash off, and the price is not too shabby compared to competitors.

If you’re using a clit sucker and can’t find the right “spot,” use a few drops of lube to slide it into the right spot.

Trojan’s BareSkin’s are the closest you’ll get to your lover without wearing a latex condom, tbh. These are consistently ranked among the best for those who want that skin-to-skin feel, and it’s all thanks to their ultra-thin latex. If you struggle with feeling sensations down there, especially with a thick ass condom in between your couple, try these.

Want the ease of shopping for condoms in store, but your vagina’s allergic to everything? Looking for more comfort when it comes to condoms and less… adjusting? Trojan’s G.O.A.T. condoms are (IMO) the best non-latex condoms in the brand’s lineup. They’re much thinner and softer than most forms of protection and most importantly, don’t smell like a car tire (!!!!)

This wand is mainly for her, but is anchored by a cock ring for him. Sound confusing? Here’s how it works. Place the ring around his dick and have her sit on top of the wand. Or, you can use it interchangeably if you’re in the Masturbation May spirit and want to try mutual masturbation. If so, swap the wand between the two of you and take turns pleasing yourselves, and then each other. Spoiler: as someone who’s tried this before, it’ll be the most fun 10 minutes. But you most likely won’t last longer than that.

This is also FSA compatible for some, so make sure to check with your insurance to get a price cut.

Check out our roundup for the best condoms for men