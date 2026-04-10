20 Days of 420: TribeTokes Premium THCa Flower as a Daytime Bong Rip With Solid Flavor

TribeTokes offers a variety of strains for their indoor-flower eighths. My selection here is the pure sativa, Durban Poison, a landrace from Durban, South Africa. Its main terpene is terpeneolene, and secondary being limonene, which are my absolute favorites. The combination of these two brings forth a piney, earthy, and citrusy smell. The effects are energizing, uplifting, creative, and productive. This is a daytime bong rip for me so I can savor the flavors. And it’s the perfect way to end my workday and start the weekend early on a high note.

Why This Product Stands Out: I always appreciate brands that offer landrace strains. It’s a more classic, unmodified profile that you don’t see as often, and Durban Poison is one of those staples that consistently delivers. The strain’s reputation perfectly matches the energy of TribeToke’s eighth.

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About The High Edit: 20 Days of 420

To celebrate 4/20, we’re spotlighting one Editor’s Choice pick a day—everything from THC drinks and gummies to flower, vapes, and weird-but-brilliant accessories—in The High Edit: 20 Days of 420. Think of it as a peek inside our collective stash: subjective, occasionally unhinged, and always chosen because it actually delivers. These aren’t random picks, either. We’ve spent months testing products, tracking trends, and narrowing the field to what genuinely stands out. Check back here every day at 9 a.m. ET from April 1 to April 20 to see what we’re actually getting high on.