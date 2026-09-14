This Coffee Machine Made Me a Coffee Purist Against My Will

Every few months, some new coffee gadget promises a barista bar on your kitchen counter without you ever learning what “bloom time” means. Most of them oversell. The xBloom Studio is the first one that’s actually made me believe the hype… and made me realize how little I understood about what a “good” cup of coffee at home is supposed to taste like.

Because I’ve never been super precious about my coffee. At brunch, do I know what a good drip coffee tastes like from a bad drip? Yes. Am I a PSL-loving basic bitch? Also yes. Will I drink that day-old (maybe two-day old) coffee from my French Press? You’re goddamn right I will.

Videos by VICE

So when I set up the xBloom Studio, at first glance, it looked like it needed an engineering degree to operate. Because it comes with a built-in grinder, a precision scale, a bunch of knobs, an app with more recipes than I’ll ever brew, and enough magnetic attachments to make you wonder just what the hell kind of coffee you’re making.

That intimidation lasts about one cup. After that, the whole process collapses into something almost stupidly simple: load beans (or a pod), tap a button, walk away.

An All-in-One Machine That Actually Delivers on “All-in-One”

via VICE

The xBloom Studio easily earns its five-in-one. The grinder, brewer, scale, tea steeper, and hot water dispenser are all useful on their own. This isn’t just an unnecessarily dressed-up-yet-basic drip machine. The magnetic water tank and dripper attachments make daily use feel more like handling a nice kitchen gadget than fussing with the pour-over rigs the Studio is trying to replace. The tradeoff, though, is that pre-measured xPods cost noticeably more than grinding your own beans, and you’ll want to plan on buying extra filters immediately, since the machine only ships with enough to get you through the first week.

The Good, the Bad, and the Overwhelming

The Good

Magnetic water tank and dripper attachments that make daily maintenance satisfying

Built-in scale accurate enough to retire a separate kitchen scale entirely

Doubles as a tea brewer, useful if your household is a coffee/tea split

One-tap brewing once you’ve dialed in a recipe (or loaded a pod)

The Bad

xPods cost meaningfully more per cup than grinding your own beans

Doesn’t ship with enough paper filters to get you through the first stretch

Worth Knowing

The app’s recipe library is enormous, which is either a feature or a lot, depending on how you feel about options

The grinder is loud—as loud as any standalone grinder, but not whisper-quiet (if that’s what you’re looking for)

How I Tested the xBloom Studio

I set the Studio up on my kitchen counter and used it as my daily coffee machine for a couple weeks. That meant brewing with my own beans through the included Omni Dripper 2 attachment, brewing with xPods to compare the two methods, and using the tea function regularly enough that it fully replaced our old electric teapot.

I also spent time in the companion app browsing its recipe library and building a few of my own to see if it held up as a long-term tool or just a first-week novelty. I didn’t test espresso extraction, since the Studio isn’t built for that. It grinds to espresso fineness for use in a separate machine, but it won’t pull a shot itself.

What It’s Actually Like to Use the xBloom Studio

The Setup Isn’t as Scary as It Looks

Every part of the Studio that could be a hassle (like the water tank and the dripper attachment) is instead magnetized, and it’s surprisingly satisfying to use daily. Pulling the tank off to refill it, then snapping it back into place, feels as effortless as closing a laptop. Same goes for swapping between the reusable dripper and the xPod slot. None of it requires tools or a YouTube tutorial, which is more than I can say for most pour-over setups I’ve used.

The Grinder, the Scale, and the Tradeoff of xPods

The built-in grinder and scale are where the Studio earns its price tag. The scale is accurate enough that you don’t need to pull out a separate kitchen scale for anything coffee-related, and the grinder handles everything from pour-over to espresso fineness. It’s also exactly as loud as you’d expect from a standalone grinder. There’s no semblance of a quiet mode, so don’t expect to grind beans at 5 a.m. without waking anyone up.

The xPods are the Studio’s most convenient feature, but they’re also its most expensive one. They’re compostable and require zero decision-making, which is nice for guests or lazy mornings. But I get considerably more value brewing my own beans through the Omni Dripper 2. If you end up going that route as well, buying a separate stash of paper filters right away is a must, since the machine doesn’t include enough to get through more than the first week of usage.

The App (and the One Mistake I Made)

via VICE

The companion app is the most overwhelming part of the whole system. Not because it’s poorly designed, but because there’s a recipe for seemingly everything, plus room to create and save your own. It’s an obvious upgrade over the cardboard recipe cards that ship with most xPods, and starting a brew and walking away, knowing exactly when it’ll be ready, is a small but nice win on busy mornings.

My biggest misstep in my time with the Studio was entirely mine, and one that I was just waiting to happen. I forgot to load in a filter before starting a brew. To be fair to myself (and probably every other user making their first cup of morning coffee), it’s a mistake that becomes inevitable once you’re using a machine daily instead of babying it through test runs. Thankfully, the dosing cup (which I keep directly under the grinder) and the drip tray caught most of the mess, so cleanup was minor. If anything, it was just a good reminder to learn the steps instead of running on autopilot.

Other Coffee Machines You Might Also Consider

If the Studio’s price or footprint gives you pause, a couple of other machines are worth a look, though neither hits quite the same all-in-one mark:

The Stuff You’re Probably Wondering

Do I have to use the xPods, or can I brew with my own beans?

You can brew your own beans through the reusable Omni Dripper 2 that ships with the machine. You’re definitely not locked into pods. xPods just add a scannable recipe and zero-decision convenience on top.

Can the xBloom Studio make espresso?

No, and I was admittedly a little sad about that when I made the realization. It brews pour-over style, not espresso. It’ll grind to espresso fineness for use in a separate espresso machine, but the Studio itself won’t get you that shot for a latte or affogato.

My Final Verdict

via VICE

The xBloom Studio is for people who want café-quality coffee at home without becoming a barista, and don’t mind paying for that convenience.

I never knew what good at-home coffee tasted like. Now, there’s no looking back.

If you already have a grinder, scale, and a pour-over setup you love, the Studio might feel like overkill. But if you’re consolidating gear—or (like me) making peace with a mixed coffee-and-tea household, it easily earns its spot on the counter.

Buy xPods for guests and lazy mornings, and use your own beans and the Omni Dripper 2 for everyday value.

Just remember to load the filter first.