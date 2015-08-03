Bad Pills Warning After a Teenager Dies at a UK Musical Festival

(Photo: police handout)

Christian Pay, an 18-year-old from Millom, Cumbria, died on Friday after taking a pill at Kendal Calling music festival. Since his death, seven more people have been takento hospital due to drug intake from the festival, including a 29-year-old man who is still in a critical state.

The green pill with a white fleck, pictured above, has been seized and identified as potentially linked to the incidents, along with grey pills with a white fleck and a blue tablet with an Adidas logo.

Kendall Calling Festival tweeted: “There have been serious drug-related casualties requiring hospital treatment. Please take extra care – illegal drugs have unknown contents.”

The police are yet to identify exactly what is in the pills, which have also left four people in “serious but stable” conditions.

Dr Jane Mathieson, a consultant from Cumbria County council public health, said: “If you are to take drugs, our advice is to consume as little as possible. Do not take substances until you are confident the effects have worn off. Stay with friends and make sure you are with at least one sober person.”

Kendal Calling festival finished yesterday, but those living nearby in Cumbria – and festival-goers in general – should remain wary.