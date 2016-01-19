Migos Just Dropped Their Long Awaited ‘Y.R.N. 2’ Mixtape!

The Migos have been promising a follow-up to their breakthrough 2013 mixtape Young Rich Niggas for almost two years, but the wait is over as of tonight, as the Atlanta rap trio finally lets the mixtape loose on the public. At just 14 tracks, Y.R.N. 2 is relatively lean compared to the last couple Migos releases, which have tended toward 20 and in some cases almost 30 tracks. There aren’t any guest MCs this time, but fans of the group will note that “Versace” producer Zaytoven drops off a couple tracks, along with “Hannah Montana” producer Dun Deal as well as Young Thug’s Barter 6 and Slime Season cohort Wheezy. Stream Y.R.N. 2 below.