Hear Four Banging Unreleased Toro y Moi Songs Now

The one surety surrounding Chaz Bundick’s Toro y Moi project is that you never know what’s coming next. Last night he released four killer rap and reggae infused song fragments to Soundcloud, marking his third shift in sound this year alone. In the spring Toro released the classicist pop rock exercise What For? with nods to renowned rock songwriting acts like the Kinks and Todd Rundgren, but by summer, he’d put out Samantha, a mixtape of hip-hop numbers featuring guests like Rome Fortune, Kool AD, and Nosaj Thing. The new cuts are likely older material: They’re all hashtagged “rare,” and each revels in the madcap beat wizardry Bundick perfected around 2010’s Causers of This. Stream “Couplegirls,” “4 – 5-12b,” “3 – 4-12b,” and 2 – 1-12b” below.