10 US Destinations to Avoid If You’re Trying to Save Money This Summer

Summer travel was already expensive. Then came soaring jet fuel prices, shrinking flight options, and the general reality that everything costs more than it did three years ago.
For a family of four planning a week away this June, new data from MoneyLion puts the average bill for the priciest US destinations well above $6,000—and that’s before anyone buys a souvenir.
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MoneyLion analyzed popular summer vacation destinations across the country, pricing out a seven-night trip from June 12 to 19 for a family of four, factoring in airfare, hotel, and meals. The spread between the most and least expensive destinations landed at $3,723—which is either reassuring or depressing, depending on where you were planning to go.
The 10 most expensive destinations for summer 2026:
At $6,861, Anchorage is the most expensive destination on the list. Airfare runs over $2,000. Meals run over $2,000. New York is right behind it at $6,839, where the food bill alone hits $3,360 for the week. Santa Barbara ($6,323), Key West ($6,303), and Miami ($6,279) round out the top five.
- Anchorage, AK: $6,861
- New York, NY: $6,839
- Santa Barbara, CA: $6,323
- Key West, FL: $6,303
- Miami, FL: $6,279
- Hilo, HI: $6,207
- Atlanta, GA: $6,179
- Honolulu, HI: $6,114
- Boston, MA: $6,062
- Kailua, HI: $6,012
The 10 most affordable destinations for summer 2026:
On the affordable end, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, tops the list at $3,138 total — flights under $500, hotel at $602, meals at $1,862. Clearwater, Florida, follows at $3,276, and Glendale, Arizona, comes in just under $4,000.
- Gettysburg, PA: $3,138
- Clearwater, FL: $3,276
- Glendale, AZ: $3,905
- Charleston, WV: $4,060
- Cincinnati, OH: $4,108
- San Antonio, TX: $4,159
- Myrtle Beach, SC: $4,189
- Orlando, FL: $4,192
- Nashville, TN: $4,203
- Branson, MO: $4,249
A few things stand out in the data. Hawaii places three cities in the top ten most expensive, which obviously makes sense given the unavoidable cost of getting there. Florida, meanwhile, manages to land cities on both lists—Miami in the top five most expensive, Clearwater and Orlando among the most affordable. It’s a big state with a wide range of price points, and the data reflects that.
For families working with a real budget this summer, the difference between flying to Anchorage and driving to Gettysburg is essentially $3,700. That covers a lot of ground.