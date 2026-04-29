128 Men Are Competing for $100K in the Sperm Racing World Cup

The global male fertility crisis has been declining for decades, and nobody’s really paying attention. So four tech entrepreneurs decided to turn it into a sporting event with a $100,000 prize and see if that gets people talking.

The 2026 Sperm Racing World Cup is a real thing happening in San Francisco next month. Tech entrepreneurs Eric Zhu, Garret Niconienko, Nick Small, and Shane Fan built it, and the premise is exactly what it sounds like. One hundred and twenty-eight men, each representing a different country, submit semen samples that get raced against each other on a microscopic track. The fastest swimmer wins $100,000 for their owner.

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The event has already drawn more than 10,000 applicants from around the world, including hopefuls from the US, Iran, Israel, and North Korea, according to the Daily Mail. Getting into the field of 128 is seriously competitive, particularly for applicants from populous nations. The organizers actually encourage people to consider representing smaller countries if they qualify, which requires being born there, holding citizenship or residency, or having at least 25% ancestry from that nation.

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Tech Bros Made Sperm Racing Into a Sport

Once selected, competitors receive a kit, submit their sample, and mail it back to California. From there, the sperm get processed through incubation, washing, pipetting, and centrifuging to isolate the most viable cells. Then, under a microscope, each sample races along a custom microfluidic track spanning 400 microns, roughly the size of a grain of salt.

“A controlled microcurrent flows through the channel, creating resistance, pushing each racer to its limits,” Zhu explained in a December video. Times range from a few seconds to over 40 minutes, depending on how cooperative the competitors are feeling.

From there, it runs like any other World Cup: qualifiers, eliminations, head-to-head rounds, and a final. High-resolution cameras track everything, giant screens display live leaderboards and health data, and the whole event streams online. The concept already had a test run in Los Angeles in April 2025, where USC student Tristan Mykel took home $10,000 with a winning time of one minute and three seconds.

The actual stakes behind the spectacle are real. Between 1973 and 2018, global sperm concentration dropped more than 50%, from 101 million to 49 million sperm per milliliter. “It’s about making male fertility something people actually want to talk about, track, and improve,” Zhu writes on the site.

A microscopic race track and a six-figure check might be a strange way to make that point. But it’s probably going to work, too.