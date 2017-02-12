Here Are All of the 2017 Grammy Winners (and Losers) in Dance and Electronic Music

The 59th Grammy Awards take place today, February 12th in Los Angeles. A number of dance and electronic artists are nominated for Grammys this year, including The Chainsmokers, for Best New Artist.

Below, find the full list of relevant winners.

Flume won “Best Dance/Electronic Album” for Skin. He beat out Jean-Michel Jarre (Electronica 1: The Time Machine), Tycho (Epic), Underworld (Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future), and Louie Vega (Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII).

The Chainsmokers won “Best Dance Recording” for “Don’t Let Me Down” featuring Daya. They beat out Bob Moses (“Tearing Me Up”), Flume (“Never Be Like You” featuring Kai), Riton (“Rinse & Repeat” featuring Kah-Lo) and Sofi Tukker (“Drinkee”).

RAC won “Best Remixed Recording” for Bob Moses’ “Tearing Me Up,” beating Psionics (Soul Pacific’s “Cali Coast”), staRo (The Silver Lake Chorus’ “Heavy Star Movin’”), Timo Maas & James Teej (Paul McCartney and Wings’ “Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five”), Kaskade x Lipless (Ry X’s “Only”), and Joe Goddard (The Chemical Brothers’ “Wide Open”).

David Bowie won “Best Recording Package” for his 2016 album, Blackstar. Bowie beat out Rihanna for Anti, Parquet Courts for Human Performance, Reckless Kelly for Sunset Motel, and Bon Iver for 22, A Million. Blackstar also won “Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.”

Greg Kurstin won “Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.”

Adele won “Album of the Year” for 25, beating artists such as Justin Bieber and Beyonce. Producers including James Blake, Diplo, Just Blaze, and Skrillex were nominated for their work on Bieber and Beyonce’s albums.

Adele won “Song of the Year” for “Hello,” beating Mike Posner for “I Took A Pill in Ibiza.”

Chance the Rapper won “Best New Artist,” beating The Chainsmokers. The group also lost “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” to Twenty One Pilots.

Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake won “Best Song Written for Visual Media,” for “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” beating Skrillex’s collaboration with Rick Ross, “Purple Lamborghini,” from Suicide Squad.



John Williams won “Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media,” beating Alva Noto and Ryuichi Sakamoto’s score for The Revenant and Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, aka S U R V I V E, for volume one and two of the Stranger Things soundtrack.

Beyonce won “Best Music Video” for “Formation,” beating Jamie xx for “Gosh.”

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years won “Best Music Film,” beating Steve Aoki’s I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead.



White Sun won “Best New Age Album,” for White Sun II, beating legacy electronic musicians Enya for Dark Sky Island and Vangelis for Rosetta.

THUMP will update this post as more awards are announced.