3 Games from Today’s Nintendo Direct That I Can’t Wait to Get My Hands On

I’ve watched today’s Nintendo Direct about three times at this point. Why? Because it was actually pretty good.

I wish the “one more thing” reveal was a bit more my speed. Fire Emblem has never really resonated with me. But it’s still a big deal for those who love it.

However, three games showed up today that have me absolutely dying for their release, even if I have a problem with one of the picks.

3. Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2

Let’s get my “problem pick” out of the way now. I loved Super Mario Galaxy. And in the excitement of seeing it show up on my screen, I realized that somehow, I ended up skipping the sequel. But everyone I actually trust to talk to me about video games has told me it’s even better than the first. Now here are my problems.

These games should have been in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection. And that collection shouldn’t have been a limited-time sale item. Having these two games is excellent, and I’d love to play them both. But here’s what I won’t do: pay 40 bucks for them separately.

I get there’s been some work to bring things up visually and all that. But that is wild. And you can get them both for 70 bucks, which is $10 discount off the individual price. Cool, I guess. But you know you’re wrong.

2. Mario tennis fever

Yeah, I know, I’m part of the problem. Blah blah blah. I always loved the Mario Tennis games, so this was an obvious pick for me. There isn’t a whole lot new there if you’ve played the games outside of some powers and stuff like that. I’m just excited for something else I can play with my daughter.

She loves Mario now and will immediately sit next to me when I fire up my Switch 2, which means that no matter what I was planning to play in the moment, I have to stop and start Super Mario Bros. Wonder so she can play along.

1. Lynked: Banner of the spark

There was no way I was getting out of here without having an indie game on the list. While watching the Direct, I was hoping there would be at least one (not including Hades II). Luckily for me, there were plenty to choose from.

With that in mind, Lynked: Banner of the Spark caught all of my attention. It’s been out on Steam since May of this year, but it is finally getting some console love. Now. Like right now. It’s out today.

A roguelite/life sim combo, I have just enough cozy gamer in me to appreciate what that side of things brings. So, I’ll probably be giving that some run sometime in the next week or so because I’m determined to turn my Switch 2 into my dedicated indie/sports gaming machine.