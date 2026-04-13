3 No-Skip Riot Grrrl Albums Turning 30 This Year

The riot grrrl subgenre emerged in the 90s out of the typically male-dominated punk rock scene. It grew into a feminist movement, an aesthetic, a pop culture punching bag, a creative outlet, and a jumping-off point for several still-beloved bands. Sleater-Kinney and Bikini Kill are usually the first to come to mind. But riot grrrl was also home to 7 Year Bitch, Bratmobile, and Tribe 8, among many others. Even more if you consider the crossover with queercore.

Only a handful of riot grrrl albums came out in 1996, but the ones that did are some of the top no skips of the subgenre. Here are three albums turning 30 in 2026 that are incredible from start to finish.

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‘Captain My Captain’ by Team Dresch

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Team Dresch released their second and final album, Captain My Captain, in June 1996. At the time, critics found it somewhat lacking in comparison to their first album, Personal Best. But the reviews were still overwhelmingly positive, as Team Dresch had a skillfully precise riot grrrl punk sound. In many ways, Captain My Captain expanded on the queercore themes of their debut. Instead of narrowing the focus on sexuality, lyrics were broadened to address more universal struggles. They included statements on self-respect, human rights, mental health, and political freedom, but they still held onto core themes of the lesbian experience. Despite putting out two solid, no-skip albums in two years, Team Dresch disbanded in 1998.

‘Call the Doctor’ by Sleater-Kinney

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Sleater-Kinney’s second album, Call the Doctor, was released in March 1996 and is widely considered one of their best works. Throughout this no-skip masterwork, there’s a clear lack of something crucial, like one empty chair at a full dinner table. They wrote this album with two guitars and no bass, which creates that sense of something missing. But it’s not a fault when paired with Corin Tucker’s full, warbling, tortured main vocals. Instead, the missing piece becomes a purposeful absence. Emotions run higher, desperation ebbing and growing. Something doesn’t feel right, and whatever it is will eat you alive. Call the Doctor’s turn toward depicting a visceral reality as opposed to a dolled-up facsimile of female rock fabricated by the music industry makes it a top-tier, no-skip album.

‘Reject All American’ by Bikini Kill

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Bikini Kill’s last studio album, Reject All American, is a wailing riot grrrl swan song released in April 1996. Rapid guitar backed by pounding drums, and on top of it all, Kathleen Hanna’s bright yet slurry vocals. Reject All American is a self-assured work with dynamic texture, making it a certified no skip. As a final album, it’s a decent place to end, with a confident sound, brash, in-your-face lyrics, and vocals that whine, stretch, shriek, and sometimes even break. There’s a reason why Bikini Kill was and still is considered one of the pioneers of riot grrrl, and a lot of it comes down to the solid 27 minutes of Reject All American.