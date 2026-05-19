3 Psych-Rock Albums That Sound Just as Good Today as They Did in Their Prime

When we think of psych-rock, we think of Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, and Grateful Dead. Fleetwood Mac, occasionally. Pink Floyd, definitely.

They all released many albums that have stood the test of time, remaining influential through the years. Here are three more psych-rock albums that may have flown under the radar, but still sound just as good as they did in their prime.

Videos by VICE

‘Free Your Mind…And Your Ass Will Follow’ by Funkadelic

Play video

Funkadelic was psych-rock ahead of its time, even for the 1970s. Often, the group’s work was misunderstood or dismissed as unapproachable. They were met with this mindset in 1971 with the release of Maggot Brain, which only gained much higher praise years later. But in 1970, Funkadelic struck a captivating chord with Free Your Mind…And Your Ass Will Follow.

Opening with the title spoken as a mantra over heavy distortion, the album becomes a sermon, a ritual, a spoken word poem, and a party in one. Throughout, it remains a thematic contradiction, but often a psych-rock revelation.

‘Third Eye’ by Monsoon

Play video

Short-lived group Monsoon released their only album, Third Eye, in 1982. At the time, it flew relatively under the radar, but for those in the know, it was one of the first albums to truly blend a modern 80s synth pop and psych-rock sound with traditional Indian elements.

Vocalist Sheila Chandra used her voice like an instrument of its own, techniques she would further develop with drone music in the 90s. The melding of unconventional psych-rock elements with synth drum beats—supported by Chandra’s evocative, expressive voice—results in a truly unique listening experience.

‘Africa’ by Amanaz

Play video

Amanaz was also a short-lived group, hailing from Zambia and becoming instrumental in the Zamrock movement despite only releasing one album. Africa, released in 1975, was influenced by big names in American and British psych-rock. Jimi Hendrix served as a notable influence, for example, and similar psychedelic guitar work appears from the very beginning.

Through heavy use of fuzz and distortion, Amanaz crafted a collection of tracks that layered influences from psych-rock and blues. But they also maintained an important and unique Zamrock sound. Africa is an album out of time, seemingly ahead of the curve for its era, but also remaining rooted in the 70s. Although the band didn’t last after 1976, its sole contribution is as unexplainable as it is influential.