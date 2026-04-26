3 Zodiac Signs That Are Finally Getting Some Good Luck in May

I don’t know about you, but as a Taurus, it feels like I’ve been enduring challenge after challenge these past several years. Perhaps that’s just a part of life, or maybe astrology is playing a role in my bad luck, as well as others’.

Have you ever noticed that some zodiac signs seem to find relief and blessings while others struggle in certain areas of their lives? This isn’t random, according to astrology, and thankfully, some signs will be experiencing much-deserved relief next month.

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Here are the three zodiac signs that are finally catching a break in May.

1. Taurus

As a Taurus, I am thanking my lucky stars for this upcoming period of relief in May.

“Taurus enters uncharted territory this May as the Sun illuminates their solar return, which is the yearly moment when the spotlight shines on this sign,” says Joanne Jones, Founder and CEO at Trusted Psychics. “May is essentially Taurus’s personal New Year, and the universe is quite literally aligned to support them during this month.”

Additionally, the new moon in Taurus on May 16th will help this earth sign manifest their dreams and illuminate a path forward.

“May is optimized for Taurus to shed what no longer serves and focus more on what does, such as picking back up abandoned projects or hobbies, or having difficult conversations with confidence,” says Jones.

2. Gemini

Another sign catching a break in May is Gemini, which is no shock considering the sun will enter this air sign mid-month.

“If April left Gemini feeling fraught, pulled in different directions, or misheard, May will bring the opposite,” says Jones. “As a sign ruled by Mercury (the planet of communication, logic, and information), May is the month for them to think clearly again and start to champion themselves.”

Geminis can expect to find more clarity, form fresh perspectives, and experience new opportunities throughout the entire month. However, mid-month will provide the most blessings.

“The real relief for this sign comes from Mercury, and on May 14th, Mercury reaches cazimi, a position of maximum power when Mercury sits at the heart of the Sun,” says Jones. “This is considered one of the planet’s most dignified positions, and for Gemini, having its ruling planet operating at peak strength means their natural gifts for quick thinking and ability to adapt will be at their best.”

3. Cancer

The third zodiac sign experiencing relief in May is Cancer, a particularly empathetic and nurturing sign.

“If April left Cancer feeling emotionally raw, unsure about their home life, or disconnected from their family and other loved ones, May offers genuine relief,” says Jones. “As a water sign ruled by the Moon and deeply emotional, May is when they can finally settle and feel safe again.”

The new moon in Taurus will also bring changes in Cancer’s home and personal life, offering an opportunity to repair issues or build anew.

The remainder of the month will also be incredibly emotionally healing for this sensitive water sign.

“Mercury enters Gemini mid-month, sharpening Cancer’s ability to communicate their emotional needs without oversharing or shutting down, something very valuable for a sign that often struggles to articulate what they actually need from others,” Jones explains. “This planetary alignment pushes them to put themselves and their needs first, and ask for some of the support they often give others.”

“By the end of May, Cancerians may feel less reactive and more rooted as their nervous system settles, and they should be able to start living their life again,” she concludes.