4 of the Horniest Metal Songs of All Time

Heavy metal is not a genre often known for being “horny.” Aggressive? Yes. Indignant? Often. But Horny is not quite as common.

Certainly, there are very horny subgenres (pornogrind, anyone?), but more mainstream metal doesn’t dip its toes into those waters all that often. Though there are exceptions, and you can read about a few of them by scrolling down.

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‘Adrenalize’ by In This Moment

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In This Moment is a band very in touch with a lot of important musical dynamics. Including how to use heavy music to convey sexiness and seduce the listener. Much of this is thanks to the acuity of frontwoman Maria Brink.

Perhaps one of the best examples of the band using their craft to get magnificently horny is the 2012 song “Adrenalize”. In it, Brink sings, “I must confess I’m addicted to this / Shove your kiss straight through my chest / I can’t deny, I’d die without this.”

She goes on to add, “Music, love and sex (adrenalize me) / I crave excess, turning wine into sweat / Dripping down my neck.” It’s beautiful, and sexy, and very, very horny.

‘You’ve Seen The Butcher’ by Deftones

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Maybe it says more about me than I should admit that this is one of my all-time favorite Deftones songs.

Simultaneously, “You’ve Seen The Butcher is both one of the band’s heaviest and horniest songs. It has this deep tone and rumbling energy that creates a dangerously euphoric experience. Meanwhile, frontman Chino Moreno sings, “Don’t wanna take it slow / I wanna take you home / And watch the world explode / From underneath your glow.”

He later wails, “You slowly enter / ‘Cause you know my room / And then you crawl your knees off / Before you shake my tomb.” It almost feels crass to call this song horny, but hot damn, is it ever.

‘F***’ by Bring Me the Horizon

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This song is so horny we can’t even show you its full title.

UK deathcore-turned-metalcore-turned-experimental-heavy-rock band Bring Me The Horizon have occasionally gotten sexual with their music. Most commonly in their early years. The band’s debut album has a song called “Tell Slater Not to Wash His D**k”.

But we’re going to talk about the song “F***” from their 2010 record There Is a Hell Believe Me I’ve Seen It. There Is a Heaven Let’s Keep It a Secret. The track features guest vocals from You Me at Six frontman Josh Franceschi, and it is quite salacious.

The song literally starts with BMTH vocalist Oli Sykes screaming, “Let’s f***, till the sun comes up,” and then later belowing, “Let’s f***, f***, f***, f***, f*** / Let’s f*** till our lungs give up!”

To be fair, it also takes some darkly romantic angles, such as: “We can hold the wake right here in this bed / Sunk into you, tangled in sheets.” But don’t get it twisted, this tune is still unmistakably horny.

‘Christian Woman’ by Type O Negative

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Type O Negative is the definition of “horny metal” without being cringy. It’s probably fairer to call them “sexy metal.” There are definitely bands who’ve built their brand on being a heavier Mötley Crüe: sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll in excess. But they always feel so forced, which makes the “horny” just seem cheesy.

The New York men of Type O Negative, including late frontman Peter Steele, walked the motherf***ing walk. All that to say, their song “Christian Woman” is exceptionally horny.

In the song, Steele sings: “A cross upon her bedroom wall / From grace she will fall / An image burning in her mind / And between her thighs.” He later croons deeply: “Before him beg to serve or please / On your back or knees.” There is also a mention of “mass manual stimulation.” I mean, come on. That’s some horny imagery.

Notably, Steele once told Revolver that the song was based on a real woman he had a romantic relationship with. “She was a Roman Catholic, much as I am, but she would get off on breaking the rules a little bit,” he shared. “She would ask me to dress up as a priest and, well, I guess you can just imagine what would happen after that. So, I guess you could say I have a bit of a priest infection.”