4 Things Your Partner Secretly Wants in Bed, But Won’t Ask For

I hate to break it to you, but your partner probably has an entire list of things they want to try in the bedroom but are too shy to bring up to you. And no, it’s not because they’re hiding some secret life from you. It’s only because, sadly, talking about sex is still weird for most people in 2026.

That said, silence can harm your relationship. A 2024 study in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found that better sexual communication was linked to higher daily sexual satisfaction for both partners.

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An even broader meta-analysis found that sexual communication is tied to both sexual and overall relationship satisfaction. That means that if you and your partner haven’t talked about at least one of the things that are on this list yet, then you need to do so tonight after dinner.

1. More direction, less guessing

The bedroom is no place for subtlety. A lot of people secretly want their partners to be way more specific about their wants and desires in bed. And no, that doesn’t mean that you need to give speeches mid-thrust.

Simple directions, like “slower,” “there,” “keep doing that,” “less jackhammer, more human being,” are more than enough to get the job done.

And if you’re worried that the feedback will sound like criticism, don’t be. As long as you and your partner are both clear about the fact that you both want each other to have the best experience possible beforehand, then that hurdle can easily be leaped.

2. To feel wanted, not just available

Let’s call it the foreplay before the foreplay. Your partner most likely wants signs that you desire them. That means flirting throughout the day, touching without immediately initiating sex, and kissing.

Couples therapist Esther Perel told Vogue that “mismatched desires” are one of the main issues couples bring to therapy. That’s just a PC way to say someone is horny while someone else is tired, but nobody knows how to approach the situation without starting a fight.

The good news? Tips 1 and 2 can help solve that problem for good.

3. Permission to be a little weird

Everyone has fantasies. Yes, even your partner.

Sex researcher Justin Lehmiller surveyed more than 4,000 Americans for Tell Me What You Want and found that 79 percent wanted to act on their favorite fantasy. Sadly, fewer than 25 percent had actually done so.

That doesn’t mean that every intimate encounter needs to be kinky af. But sometimes you and your partner need to explore something new, if only to make sure everyone is as comfortable as possible together.

4. Aftercare, even if nobody calls it that

When you shift your focus to the bedroom or try new things, it can be easy to forget about the fallout. Still, not everything your partner wants and enjoys happens during sex. Oftentimes, it’s the stuff that comes after—cuddling, talking, touching—that matters to them.

Research on post-sex affection found that longer, more satisfying affection after sex was linked with higher sexual and relationship satisfaction. At the end of the day, your partner isn’t looking for perfection. They simply want someone who is interested, who gives them attention, and is brave enough to share their desires with them.

So, tell them what you like, because nobody can read minds, especially when they’re already. turned on.