4 Tips for Navigating the Chaotic Energy of the Mars-Saturn Conjunction

This has been one of the most fiery weeks in recent memory, with several planets currently in Aries. If you’ve been feeling passionate, bold, and perhaps a bit sassy, here’s your permission to blame astrology.

Unfortunately, it’s not going to get better just yet. But hey, every transit has a positive side, depending on how you look at it.

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On April 19, we will be experiencing a Mars-Saturn clash, which will push many of us to our breaking points—especially in love. This much-needed energy might add some pressure to your relationships, perhaps even triggering breakups among misaligned couples.

“While Mars conjoins Saturn in Aries, Mercury is right there in the mix, pouring the tea and giving direct voice to the inevitable passion and frustration present whenever both malefics meet,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, resident astrologer at Casinos Analyzer. “A triple conjunction is somewhat of a cosmic spectacle, so expect fireworks and explosive headlines. This sort of feisty Aries transit is nothing if not fast and loud, so make every effort to reduce the temperature where you can… Saturn is about restraint, after all.”

Wondering how best to handle this transit? Here are four tips for navigating the Mars-Saturn conjunction.

1. Find Your Independence

Short tempers and low confidence are never a good combo, and that’s unfortunately what we’ll be witnessing and perhaps experiencing during this transit. However, if channeled properly, this energy might help you learn more about your blind spots in love and within yourself. That way, you can move forward with more self-assurance.

“In your own life, this may look like the stereotypical hot tempers and crises of confidence, but if you yoke it like a chariot, it could also look like a major step toward asserting independence or starting an important personal undertaking,” says Tate. “Set realistic goals and work hard to hammer them home. Don’t let Neptune confuse your game plan—break the challenges you face down into actionable steps that can be realistically slotted into a schedule.”

2. Keep a Level Head

Relationships are front and center during this transit, and they might take the brunt of the chaos. That being said, it’s important to keep a level head right now, Tate says.

“Zeal, when out of balance, can drive a wedge through a relationship and break two parties previously joined apart,” she explains.

“Seasons like this often bring a lot of pressure and tension to relationships, where strong emotions can build up very quickly,” adds Jaime Bronstein, LCSW, relationship therapist at Dating.com. “These kinds of feelings open doors to arguments and misunderstandings that can shake the foundation of the relationship, especially if there are issues that have not been sorted out.”

While it might seem like a relationship test, use this time to take stock of your current connections.

“If relationships are important to you, make a point to add fuel to your partner’s fire,” says Tate. “And be real with yourself…if a relationship has run its course, it’s okay to admit it.”

3. Be Intentional With Your Partner

Every couple must endure their own trials and tribulations throughout life. To make it through difficult times, you must be intentional with each other, finding ways to reconnect and reminding yourselves why you’re in this together.

“Heated moments like this bring opportunities to be gentle and intentional in how you are present for your partner,” says Bronstein. “This is not a good time to ‘pay them back’; instead, focus on bonding, reconnecting, supporting, and responding with care and gentleness. Deliberate efforts, especially during uncomfortable moments, can nurture and keep the relationship safe.”

4. Be Honest With Yourself

You will likely gain some clarity during this transit, which might trigger some grief or difficult decisions. Trust yourself to make the right choice.

“These kinds of moments remove the fog and let you see clearly. If the relationship has been feeling off, or like you have outgrown each other, it might be hard to push under the rug,” says Bronstein. “You must approach this with honesty and transparency. Share your thoughts clearly, keep a clear head, and be honest with yourself. Do you want to work on the relationship, or maybe it is time to move on? Whatever the decision, know that it is okay.”