4 Zodiac Signs Entering Eras of Extreme Abundance

I don’t know about you, but over the past few years, life has felt especially hard on certain zodiac signs. I’ve noticed some signs struggling more than others with relentless obstacles and forced growth. But as we know, there’s often a deeper purpose for these tense, transitional periods. Eventually, they come to an end, bringing renewed energy and a fresh start.

I spoke with Natalie Holbrook, a business astrologer who works with founders, entrepreneurs, and creatives, to reveal the most successful and blessed signs in the upcoming months. These four zodiac signs will be entering their most abundant era yet.

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1. Taurus

As a Taurus who’s been through the wringer over the past several years, I’m ecstatic to learn we will finally be in the clear. Not only that, but we’ll actually be reaping the benefits of all our hard work and resilience.

“For eight years, Uranus, the planet of lightning and disruption, [which] brings revolutionary ideas and also sends a wave of chaos through your nervous system, is moving on and out,” says Holbrook. “You’re a creature of comfort, babe, and it’s okay to admit you need your security, which has been toyed with since 2018. On April 25th, you can finally hold steady ground without the drama of electric breakups, shakeups, and surprises.”

Now, it’s time to get clear on your intentions and manifestations, as you will watch them flourish in the upcoming months.

2. Cancer

Cancer, brace yourself for some life-changing positive energy and momentum in all areas of your life.

“Jupiter has been dancing through your sign since June of 2025, bringing you expansion, opportunities, and hardships that test your capacity to hold it all,” says Holbrook. “Jupiter is the largest planet of the zodiac. He’s been nudging you to rewrite the stories you hold in your attuned body, swirling mind, and emotional woes. If you’ve accepted and passed the assignment, you’ll be rewarded with the self-trust, financial abundance, and out-of-a-movie romance you’ve always fantasized [about].”

It doesn’t get much sweeter than that.

Leo

Leo, you’re always the main character, but your plotline has been a bit dark these past few years. Not anymore.

“From June 2026 to July 2027, the world is yours,” Holbrook says. “You’re the only sign ruled by the Sun, and the Universe is rolling out the red carpet for you to turn your light all the way up. The planet of abundance, expansion, and luck is entering your sign and opening the opportunities for your VIP life to take stage.”

Going forward, fearlessly chase your dreams and lead with your heart. You’ll be shocked by what you can achieve.

Gemini

Gemini, expect the unexpected—in the best way possible.

“Everything in your life is about to change for you—and you better work this energy before it works you,” says Holbrook. “The planet of genius minds, radical change, and creative overload is stationing into your sign until 2034, giving you opportunities for new levels of brilliance, illogical manifestations, and relationships that will catapult you to the growth edges and spaces in which you truly belong.”

“This energy can feel overwhelming at times, so in order to flow with it, it’s crucial you commit to loving on your mental and physical health,” she adds. “Do this, and you will become limitless.”