5-Minute Hummus Recipe

Makes 4 cups

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 garlic clove

1 lemon, juiced

1 (16-ounce|454-gram) jar tehina

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1- 1 ½ cups|236-355 ml ice cold water

2 (15-ounce|425-gram) cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained

Directions

Nick off a piece of the garlic (about ¼ of the clove) and drop it into a food processor. Squeeze the lemon juice into the food processor. Pour the tehina on top, making sure to scrape it all out of the container, and add the salt and cumin. Process until the mixture looks peanut-buttery, about 1 minute. Stream in the ice water, a little at a time, with the motor running. Process just until the mixture is smooth and creamy and lightens to the color of dry sand. Add the chickpeas and process for about 3 minutes, scraping the sides of the bowl as you go, until the chickpeas are completely blended and the hummus is smooth and uniform in color.

Reprinted with permission of the authors from ISRAELI SOUL ©2018 by Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook. Reproduced by permission of Rux Martin Books/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

