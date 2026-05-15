5 Truths the Super New Moon in Taurus Is Illuminating About Your Life, Growth, and Values

Saturday marks the Super New Moon in Taurus, a powerful celestial event that will change how you show up in the world going forward. If you’re into astrology or spirituality, you might feel inspired by this energy and ready to call in new opportunities.

However, this particular new moon will also bring you deep clarity and personal downloads you might have otherwise been avoiding. Here are five truths the New Moon in Taurus is illuminating.

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1. Success Requires Sacrifice

Taurus loves stability and security, which is often how they define success. However, to achieve your wildest dreams—whatever they might be—you must be willing to make sacrifices. Now is the time to decide what you want and what you’re willing to give up to get it. When reflecting, be honest and fair to everyone involved, but most importantly, be true to yourself.

2. Growth Occurs Outside Your Comfort Zone

The lovely earth sign of Taurus feels most at ease in their small and peaceful comfort zone. However, even the bull knows that you must be willing to challenge yourself, take healthy risks, and face discomfort to truly grow. During this New Moon, ask yourself where you might be holding yourself back out of fear or even laziness. What have you been avoiding, and how might you find the courage and motivation to finally take action?

3. It’s Never Too Late to Start Over

New Moons provide the ideal opportunities to start fresh. Since this one is occurring in the grounded, stable sign of Taurus, whatever you build during this time should have a secure foundation. Remember that you’re allowed to change course as often as you need to in your life. Maybe that looks like moving away from home, embarking on a different career path, ending a relationship, or even just starting a new project. Whatever the case, remind yourself that it’s never too late to start over.

4. No Feeling Is ‘Wrong’

This particular New Moon might stir up some emotions. Whether you’re feeling sensitive, inspired, or even rageful during this lunation, remember that no emotion is “wrong” or “bad.” Allow yourself to process your feelings as they arise, and get curious about what they’re communicating to you. For example, anger often surfaces when we feel we’re being mistreated, facing unfair circumstances, or not having our needs met. How might you address this issue and (healthily) release your pent-up rage?

5. Your Values Will Guide You

Taurus is deeply rooted in their own values. If you’ve been losing sight of yourself and what matters most to you in life, reconnect with your values during this lunation. And if you no longer identify with your old values, it’s time to define new ones.

No matter the case, it’s important to understand your own morals and standards so you can recognize when you’re staying too far from them. Maybe a relationship is testing your boundaries and ethics, or perhaps you’re at a crossroads in your career, requiring you to make a massive decision. The New Moon in Taurus is asking you to stay loyal to your values and trust what unfolds for you.