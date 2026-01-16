7 Strange Things That Actually Exist in the Universe, According to NASA

Space is really good at making everyday life feel extremely small and insignificant. The farther out you look, the stranger the rules get. None of this lives in the realm of theory. Astronomers have captured these events with telescopes and detectors and pinned them down with hard data.

Here are seven real things in the universe that deserve more respect than most of us give them.

1) Magnetars, the Universe’s Unhinged Magnets

A magnetar is a neutron star with a magnetic field so intense that it can be more than a trillion times stronger than Earth’s. If one came anywhere near you, that force could start altering matter at the atomic scale.

2) A Planet Where It Probably Rains Iron

Astronomers using ESO’s Very Large Telescope observed an ultra-hot giant exoplanet called WASP-76b, where daytime temperatures climb above 2400°C. That’s hot enough to vaporize metals. Winds likely push iron vapor to the cooler night side, where it condenses into iron droplets. Weather apps are useless here.

3) Fast Radio Bursts That Hit Like Cosmic Jump Scares

Fast radio bursts are short, violent flashes of radio energy that show up with almost no warning. NASA reported the first FRB seen inside the Milky Way came from a magnetar flare, helping link at least some of these signals to supermagnetized stellar remnants. Space basically screams sometimes.

4) Rogue Planets Drifting Without a Star

Some exoplanets are “free-floating,” meaning they wander space untethered to any star. They are planet-sized objects with no sunrises, no cozy orbit, and no obvious reason to exist except that the universe loves chaos.

5) The Boötes Void, Also Known as the Great Nothing

There’s a massive region of space called the Boötes Void that is roughly 250 to 330 million light-years across, with only about 60 galaxies identified inside it. It’s a cosmic dead zone big enough to make the whole idea of distance feel absolutely pointless.

6) A Black Hole Jet That Basically Breaks the Speed Limit

The supermassive black hole in galaxy M87 shoots out jets of particles at over 99% the speed of light, according to NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory reporting. That’s a real object launching real material across ridiculous distances like it’s furious at the universe.

7) Colliding Neutron Stars That Mint New Elements

When neutron stars collide, they produce gravitational waves and a bright aftermath called a kilonova. LIGO and Virgo announced the first detected neutron-star merger in 2017. ESO later reported direct evidence of freshly made strontium in the merger debris, confirming that these crashes help create heavy elements.

If this list did anything, it should be this. The universe doesn’t run on comfort or clean logic. It keeps producing extremes that make normal life feel flimsy.