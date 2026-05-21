90s Britpop Band Reunited and Returning to North America for the First Time in Almost 25 Years

Britpop band Gene have reunited and are returning to North America for the first time in almost 25 years.

The acclaimed 90s rock band formed in London in the mid 90s. They released four albums between 1995 and 2001. They split in 2004, only to briefly reunite in 2008. Last year, the band properly reformed, and on May 15 of this year, they released a new live album, Apollo.

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Now, Gene is coming back stateside for the first time since 2002, as reported by Brooklyn Vegan. See below for the band’s announced 2026 dates across the United States and Canada.

Nov 12, 2026 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Nov 13, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

Nov 14, 2026 – Huntington Beach, CA – Darker Waves Festival

Nov 16, 2026 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

Nov 17, 2026 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Nov 19, 2026 – Washington, DC – Howard Theater

Nov 20, 2026 – New York, NY – Sony Hall

Gene held their big comeback concert on October 4, 2025, at the Eventim Apollo in London. This was the performance that they later released as the Apollo (Live) album. Ahead of the gig, frontman Martin Rossiter sat down with NME and offered some insight into how the reunion came together.

Regarding the band’s rekindled chemistry, Rossiter said that they’re fitst practoce went swimmingly. “It was astonishing how quickly we slipped into [it] – not just musically, it’s an uncut diamond at this point – but the dynamics of the band literally hadn’t changed,” he explained.

The singer went on to share, “It’s a bit like… I’ve got an older sister, and when I see her, I might as well be 13, and she’s 17, and that dynamic will never change. It’s the same with us, the same funny gags, the same knowing winks and nods.”

“But we played alright,” Rossiter added. “I was actually really impressed with them, Steve, especially because those guitar parts are not easy. That was a job and half getting that together, but we’ll do a massive block of rehearsals in the summer to make sure we’re on the proverbial full cylinders.”