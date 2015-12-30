A German Engineer Made the World’s First Concrete Record

If you already have this record made with urine and human hair, and need something else to add to your wacky record collection, consider cement.

German engineer Ricardo Kocadag has apparently created the first functioning record made out of the world’s most unappreciated building supply. Yes, thanks to this innovation, you can now listen to the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” on a material you haven’t thought about since you scraped your knee when you were nine.

According to its description, the 6mm thick record is made using “ultra high performance concrete,” which is typically used for important stuff like, you know, bridges.

Take a listen below (via The Vinyl Factory).