A Rare Full Blue Micromoon Is Coming This Weekend, and Astrologers Say It Could Be Intense

You’ve likely heard the saying “once every blue moon,” but do you know where it comes from? While the phrase itself is essentially synonymous with “once in a while,” it references a specific type of rare full moon.

Blue moons are full moons that take place every two-and-a-half to three years or so, but there are two separate types of blue moons: seasonal blue moons and monthly blue moons.

Videos by VICE

This weekend’s upcoming blue moon is a monthly blue moon, which is the second full moon in a calendar month. Occurring in the sign of Sagittarius, it’s believed to bring a powerful release and exciting, adventurous energy.

But not only is it a blue moon, but it’s also a micromoon. I know, I know…I’m throwing a lot of terms at you right now. Let’s break them all down.

What Is a Blue Moon?

A blue moon is the second full moon of a single calendar month, or the fourth full moon of a season.

According to NASA, “a blue moon is special because it is the ‘extra’ moon in a season with four full moons … Since the 1940s, the term ‘blue moon’ has also been used for the second full moon in a calendar month.”

Blue moons typically occur every two-and-a-half to three years.

What Is a Micromoon?

NASA defines a micromoon as a full Moon that “occurs near the furthest part of the Moon’s orbit—so that it appears slightly smaller and dimmer than usual.” Essentially, it’s the opposite of a supermoon, which typically appears larger and brighter in the sky from our view on Earth.

This particular full blue micromoon will not be blue in color, contrary to its name, but it might look smaller than other full moons.

Full Blue Micromoon in Sagittarius

The full blue moon will take place on Sunday, May 31, reaching peak illumination at 4:45 a.m. EDT. Many astrologers warn it will bring an intense energy we can’t deny.

“Because it is the second Full Moon in May (the first one was on May 1), it provides a window for manifestation,” Sarah Potter, author of Sober Magic: Using the Tarot and Ritual in Your Journey Away from Drinking, tarot reader, and celebrity psychic medium, told Vogue. “This is a lovely moment to set long-term goals or to let go of something that needs a major boost to release and grieve to move forward into the next phase of your life.”

Typically, full moons are more associated with release than manifestation—but this rare blue moon is special.

“Paired with Sagittarius energy, this moon encourages us to take a leap of faith toward the life we truly want, trusting that growth becomes possible the moment we stop shrinking ourselves to fit old fears, old identities, or outdated limitations, Potter told the outlet.