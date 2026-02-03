All 40 Titles Just Added to the Game Pass Stream Your Own Game Library

Xbox is leaning even harder into its Cloud Gaming strategy with another huge drop of additions to Xbox Game Pass’ Stream Your Own Game library.

What is Stream Your Own Game?

Screenshot: Microsoft

Although Game Pass is most well-known for being a library of playable games on Xbox consoles and PCs, that isn’t the only perk included with the subscription service. As Xbox has continued to build out and improve its Cloud Gaming support, some other features have been added, as well.

Videos by VICE

Stream Your Own Game is a Cloud Gaming feature that is included at every tier of Xbox Game Pass subscription. The feature allows players to stream select supported titles from their Xbox library, even if the games aren’t included on Game Pass.

The feature just got a lot more appealing to some subscribers this week with the addition of 40 more titles in the Stream Your Own Game library.

Every game added to Stream Your Own Game in february 2026

Screenshot: Larian Studios

Age of Wonders 4

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

Bendy and the Ink Machine

Resident Evil Village: Z Version

Biomutant

Black Desert

Blasphemous

Boomerang Fu

Cars 3: Driven to Win

Company of Heroes 3

Dawn of Man

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

Drop Duchy – Complete Edition

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Gas Station Simulator

Gears of War

Gold Mining Simulator

Homefront: The Revolution

Jurassic World Evolution

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition

Killing Floor 2

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Lego The Incredibles

Little Nightmares 3

Milano’s Odd Job Collection

MIO: Memories in Orbit

MLB The Show 25

MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3

RIDE 4

RimWorld Console Edition

Rounds

Session: Skate Sim

Sledders

Transport Fever 2: Console Edition

Vampyr

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing 24

The new list of 40 games builds on the January 2026 drop that made more than 40 other titles supported. The support is definitely growing and Xbox appears to be very invested in its ongoing “This is an Xbox” campaign that encourages gamers to utilize their Game Pass subscription outside of just their home console experience.

With this update, players can now stream Gears of War or Divinity directly to your Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick, or even your Meta Quest headset without needing to own a physical Xbox console.

The new list of supported games includes some heavy hitters like Gears of War, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, and Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition.

How to use Stream Your own game library

To access any of your owned titles via Stream Your Own Game, start by heading to the Xbox App on your device or the Cloud Gaming page in a web browser. Look for the “Owned Games” category within the Cloud Gaming tab. Note that while you must own the digital license for these games, you do not need to have them installed on a console to stream them.

Stream Your Own Game support is available now at any tier of Xbox Game Pass subscription.