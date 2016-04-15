Andy Stott Shares Searing New Single, “Selfish”

Manchester-based producer Andy Stott drops his much-anticipated fourth album, Too Many Voices, next Friday. Recorded over the past 18 months, Too Many Voices draws inspiration from sources as far ranging as Japanese pop and funk band Yellow Magic Orchestra and modern grime.

In anticipation of its release, Stott shared “Selfish” today, a new fast-paced album cut featuring heavy manipulations of frequent vocal collaborator Alison Skidmore. In March, Stott teased the album’s release when he dropped the single and video for “Butterflies.” His latest single is a far departure from “Butterflies,” a melancholic and slow-burning wonder.

Too Many Voices comes out April 22 on English-label Modern Love.

Britt Julious is on Twitter.