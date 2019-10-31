Apple and Cheddar Bread Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Ingredients

4 tablespoons|60 grams unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled, plus more for greasing

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

¼ cup|50 grams dark brown sugar

2 granny smith apples, peeled and diced

1 cup|150 grams all-purpose flour

1 cup|155 grams whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon|3 grams baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup|125 ml whole milk

3 large eggs

2 cups|220 grams shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons|3 grams sage, minced

apple butter, to serve

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan with butter and set aside. Heat the olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add the onion and cook until caramelized, about 4 minutes. Add the brown sugar and apples. Cook 2 to 3 minutes more, or until the apples have softened. Remove from the heat and cool slightly. Meanwhile, mix the flours, baking powder, and salt together in a medium bowl. Whisk the melted butter, milk, and eggs together in a separate large bowl, then add in the dry ingredients. Whisk to combine, then stir in the onion and apple mixture along with the cheddar and sage. Pour into the prepared loaf pan and bake until golden brown, about 55 minutes to 1 hour. Cool slightly, then remove from the loaf pan. Slice and serve immediately or slice and toast in a large skillet with butter, flipping once, until golden on each side, about 2 to 3 minutes. Either way, serve with apple butter.

