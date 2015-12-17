Apple Snail Stew Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients



48 apple snails (canned or from a jar)

2 pieces salsify root

2 garlic cloves, smashed

2 spring onions, finely sliced

1 large shallot, finely diced

1 cup|250 ml vegetable stock

14 ounces|400 grams crème fraîche

olive oil, to taste

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Clean the salsify root well with water and a brush. Peel the skins while wearing gloves because the juice can create brown, sticky spots. Cut them into (10-cm) round pieces. Place in a bowl of water with lemon juice so they don’t dry out or discolor. When ready to cook, heat in a pan over medium with a bit of water and some salt and cook until they are tender when pricked with a fork. In a separate medium saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium. Add the finely diced shallot, spring onions, and smashed garlic. Sauté until the shallots are translucent and the garlic and spring onions are cooked, about 4-5 minutes. Add the stock and the salsify to the saucepan with the shallot, spring onions, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Add crème fraîche and bring to a boil. Add the snails and heat for 3 to 4 minutes. Serve immediately.

