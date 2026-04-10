Arc Raiders Emergency Update Fixes Duplication Glitch and Major Exploits

Embark Studios has just pushed out an emergency Arc Raiders update to fix several game-breaking bugs. From an item duplication glitch to other game-breaking exploits, here is everything that was fixed in the latest patch notes.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

If you are doing a double take at that headline, yes, you read that right. Only days after the Arc Raiders Update 1.23.0 , Embark Studios has revealed that an emergency hotfix is rolling out for players. In a statement , the dev explained that they have fixed some major game-breaking exploits.

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The biggest one is a duplication glitch that players were using to make copies of items. While some accounts had a few good days abusing it, it has now been removed from the extraction shooter! The emergency Arc Raiders update also fixed several other major cheats that users had recently discovered.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

For your convenience, here is everything that was fixed in the latest Arc Raiders update:

Fixed a Duplication Glitch.

Fixed an exploit that let players reconnected to a round that they shouldn’t be able to reconnect to.

Addressed some instances of crashes happening on PS5. We will continue to monitor the situation as we investigate further.

What is the Arc Raiders Duplication Glitch?

Screenshot: Embark Studios

If you were wondering what the Arc Raiders duplication glitch was, it involved using a third-party program to make copies of your guns. “Guys would dupe items at a hatch, exfil, and 2 mins later they respawn. They would then run to the same hatch, do it over and over. How sad,” a user on Reddit explained.

While previous patches had fixed the issue before, Arc Raiders apparently had an exploit which allowed people to start duplicating items again. Fortunately, Embark Studios moved quickly to remove it. However, some players reacted to the emergency update with frustration, as this isn’t the first time Embark has had to release a patch to fix item duplication.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

“How many times have console and duplication glitches been “fixed”? I think we are now about on our 7th dupe “fix” and the 3rd “fix” for the console exploit, could be higher. Anybody got some numbers?” a user on the ArcRaiders subreddit posted, for example. Other players complained that cheaters keep taking advantage of new update patches to find new exploits.

The next Arc Raiders Update 1.24.0 release date is on April 21, 2026. As we have reported previously, these weekly patches will largely just focus on bug fixes and gameplay balance changes. So don’t expect any major changes. They also often include new cosmetic sets and items, so there is that to look forward to.

However, only time will tell whether the next Arc Raiders update will introduce new exploits that need to be fixed or not. In all fairness to Embark Studios, it’s incredibly difficult to run a live-service game where cheaters are constantly trying to find new ways to break it. Thankfully, the studio continues to move swiftly to release emergency hotfixes when needed to remove exploits as quickly as possible.