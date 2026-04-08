Arc Raiders Update 1.23.0 Fixes Major Combat Bugs and Adds Vanguard Set – Full Patch Notes

The Arc Raiders Update 1.23.0 is now live after initially being delayed by a day. Embark Studios has used the update to fix many exploits, including a major combat bug that was causing guns to fire by accident. Here is everything included in the latest Arc Raiders patch notes.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

After being , the Arc Raiders Update 1.23.0 is rolling out for players globally. As we reported last month, weekly patches now mainly focus on bug fixes and gameplay balances. So while not the biggest update, the latest Arc Raiders patch notes still feature some pretty significant changes.

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One of the biggest features in the update is that Embark Studios has fixed an issue where weapons would fire automatically while switching items. As many Raiders know, this was a pretty annoying issue. However, the latest Arc Raiders update also balances the new Flashpoint in some pretty interesting ways.

For your convenience, here are the full Arc Raiders patch notes for Update 1.23.0:

Screenshot: Embark Studios

ARC

Fixed an issue that caused Rocketeers to use an incorrect combat alert sound.

Gameplay (Major Fixes)

Fixed an issue where two Trigger ’Nades would sometimes deal three times the damage when detonated next to each other.

Fixed an issue that would cause items to not be used as soon as possible when holding fire and swapping to them.

Fixed an issue where weapons and items would fire automatically.

Fixed a shoulder swap issue where the camera would stay only on one side.

Fixed an exploit where an Anvil Splitter could be used without the penalty for dispersion.

Barricades can no longer be placed on Ziplines.

Maps (Stella Montis & Buried City Fixes)

Fixed an issue where players could get set on fire outside of the locked room in Medical Research on Stella Montis.

Fixed a spot on Stella Montis where players could be shot through the floor.

Fixed an issue where some staircases were missing in Buried City.

Fixed some instances where the Code Printer could not be interacted with during Locked Gate.

Close Scrutiny (AI & Event Fixes)

Changed the movement speed for Rocketeers and Vaporizers so they don’t behave strangely while idling.

Fixed an issue where reconnected players would not see Assessor platforms correctly.

Fixed an issue where Vaporizers would get stuck when getting close to an Assessor.

Fixed an issue that would prevent an Assessor from flying back into orbit.

Fixed an issue where breach platforms could break on an Assessor when spamming the Breach & Search prompts, preventing it from returning to orbit.

All ARC summoned by the Assessor will now correctly leave the area and despawn if they remain idle for a long time.

Pinging an Assessor in the map screen now correctly reflects the actual location.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck when jumping from one platform to another on an Assessor.

Fixed a spot in Buried City where an Assessor and a Probe could land in the same spot.

Other (UI & Crash Fixes)

Fixed an issue where the weapon upgrade UI would show incorrect upgrade tiers.

Fixed an issue that caused fully transparent helmet visors.

Fixed some instances where certain visual effects could cause crashes. The team is continuing to investigate all cases that cause crashes.

Arc Raiders Vanguard set Price Revealed

Screenshot: Embark Studios

As we reported yesterday, the Arc Raiders Vanguard set has also finally been added to the game. However with the new Arc Raiders Update 1.23.0 now live, we now know what the full skin looks like in game, and what it’s priced at:

Vanguard Set Bundle – 1,600 Coins Helmet Mask Pauldrons Sleeves Chest Pouch Leg Pouch Battle Teddy



Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Arc Raiders Vanguard set also comes with three color variants to choose from. Finally, players looking to save a little money can technically buy the new cosmetic purely by itself for 1,300 coins. Although at that point, you might as well just get the rest of the set for an extra 300 coins, but hey that’s just me!