Hear a New Fourteen Track Release from Arca, ‘Entrañas’

Yesterday, Brooklyn producer Arca put out a surprise release in the form of a new video and song for “Sin Rumbo.” In addition to the new song, he also tweeted we would be getting a new release today, which has materialized in the form of a fourteen track project titled Entrañas. It’s a surprise that still carries a lot of weight, featuring tracks with Mica Levi, as well as a dreamy Cocteau Twins sample. It’s a nice project to wet our appetite before the producer brings more fire later this year with a new album titled Reverie.