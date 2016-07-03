Watch Arca’s Extremely Intimate Video for “Sin Rumbo”

Since 2012, Arca has been making electronic music that subverts the norms of dance music, giving new ways to think about how the body acts in relation to the genre. Today he released a new video for “Sin Rumbo,” off of his upcoming record Reverie. The video is an almost uncomfortable close video of his face, created by his frequent collaborator Jesse Kanda. The video shows him singing, his face covered in an assortment of different bruises and bumps, over a minimal and strange track. In addition to the video, Arca also tweeted there is going to be a new release for free tomorrow, and that the album will be out this year.

new video out in 1 hr, tomorrow new release 4free. the album will come out this year, thank u mutants 4 bein patient pic.twitter.com/8l7PsaE9pF — Arca (@arca1000000) July 3, 2016