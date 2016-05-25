Arménienne Salad Recipe

“This is a perennial favorite at Montreal’s Le Petit Alep.”

Servings: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

for the salad:

1 each head Boston lettuce, finely chopped

4 each Lebanese cucumbers, finely chopped

2 each tomatoes, finely chopped

for the dressing:

1 cup|237 ml olive oil

1 lemon, juiced (add more to taste)

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon dried mint

kosher salt, to taste

Directions

Stir together the elements of the salad dressing. Combine finely chopped vegetables, and mix in with the dressing. Note: You should have so much dressing that you feel like you’re basically eating soup.

