Arménienne Salad Recipe

“This is a perennial favorite at Montreal’s Le Petit Alep.”
Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
for the salad:
1 each head Boston lettuce, finely chopped
4 each Lebanese cucumbers, finely chopped
2 each tomatoes, finely chopped
for the dressing:
1 cup|237 ml olive oil
1 lemon, juiced (add more to taste)
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon dried mint
kosher salt, to taste
Directions
Stir together the elements of the salad dressing. Combine finely chopped vegetables, and mix in with the dressing. Note: You should have so much dressing that you feel like you’re basically eating soup.
