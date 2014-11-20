Exclusive: Watch Swedish Death Metal Legends At the Gates’ New Video for “Heroes and Tombs”

Photo by Ester Segarra

It takes a lot of chutzpah for an influential band to reunite after a long period of inactivity, and even bigger cojones to do it twice. At The Gates have got plenty of both, though, which is why the reborn death metal legends were able to soldier through a pair of reunions and come out on the other side brandishing a brand-new record. This latest chapter in the At The Gates saga comes a full nineteen years since they released their much-loved, game-changing melodic death metal classic album Slaughter of the Soul. The comeback album to end all comeback albums, At War With Reality, was released by Century Media earlier this year and enjoyed a rapturous reception. It’s a solid record, and slots neatly into the band’s discography as if it had been there the whole time.

Videos by VICE

At The Gates’ triumphant return is one of the biggest metal stories of 2014, as well it should be, and we here at Noisey are beyond stoked to bring you the exclusive first viewing of the band’s new music video. “Heroes and Tombs” is a ripper of a track, and this spooky animated video (directed by Romanian artist Costin Chioreanu) eschews the typical death metal “dudes yelling in a room” aesthetic in favor of an artsier approach. Gaze into the abyss below.

Kim Kelly is slaughtering souls on Twitter.