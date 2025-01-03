‘Atari’ Is Releasing a Handheld With My Arcade That Looks Sleek and Confusing as Hell

While Atari hasn’t technically been in the console game since 1993, they can’t let go of the past. And honestly, who can blame them? They’re one of the most iconic game companies of all time, helping to push the medium to where it is today. Well, a partnership between My Arcade and Atari is helping bring a new handheld to the market, and it looks slick and sleek. It also looks confusing as hell, making me wonder who it’s exactly for. But also, why do I want one?

There Are So Many Buttons on the ‘Atari Gamestation Go’ That I Can’t Help but Be a Little Impressed

My Arcade has been on the scene for a little while now, producing handheld versions of some of the most iconic games of all time. Now, it also appears that they’re breaking into the Cabinet scene, partnering up with SEGA, Capcom, and more. But to me, the most interesting option has to be the Atari Gamestation GO, mainly because of the sheer amount of things that they’ve crammed into the little device.

Just from gazing over the video, I can see the following controller types on this little handheld:

Face Buttons

Number Pad

Trackball

Crank Knob

D-Pad

Shoulder Buttons

And without knowing the actual size of the device yet, I’m rather impressed. That’s an awful lot of buttons on what is bound to likely be a 5-inch screen device. But still, thinking back on it, what kind of Atari games are we going to be playing that require shoulder buttons and all of that? Back in my day, an RPG like Adventure only needed one joystick and a single button. Are we going to get some of the more recent games, like Yars Rising, somehow?

Honestly, I think I may need to pick one of these up out of morbid curiosity. My massive fingers are likely going to slam more buttons than I want on the Number Pad, but my curiosity will be the death of me. Plus, even if it doesn’t play well with my meat mittens, it would look cool as hell displayed on a shelf. It’s got that retro charm with modern aesthetics, and I can dig it.