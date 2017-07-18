Aussie Burger Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
for the burger:
1 pound|454 grams ground chuck
1 pound|454 grams ground brisket
kosher salt, to taste
8 slices thick-cut bacon
4 tablespoons|60 ml vegetable oil
8 slices cheddar cheese
4 large eggs
to serve:
2 avocados, halved, pitted, and peeled
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
kosher salt, to taste
beet relish
1 head romaine lettuce
2-3 pickles, thinly sliced lengthwise
fried fingerling potatoes
4 seeded burger buns, split and toasted
mayonnaise
Directions
- Heat the oven to 400°F. Make the burger: Combine the brisket and chuck in a large bowl and mix well. Form into 4 (8-ounce|227-gram) patties and transfer to a plate. Season well with salt on both sides.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add the bacon and cook, flipping once, until crispy, about 5 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside.
- Strain the fat from the pan and return to the burner over medium-high. Add half of the oil and the burgers and cook, flipping once, until medium-rare, about 4 minutes. Top the burgers with cheese and transfer the burgers to a baking sheet. Pop them in oven to finish, about 2 minutes longer.
- Meanwhile, wipe the skillet clean and add the remaining oil. Lower the heat to medium. Crack the eggs into the skillet and cook until the whites have set, about 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt and set aside.
- Place the avocados in a large bowl along with the lime juice. Using a fork, mash the avocados until chunky and season with salt. 6. Assemble your burger: Smear some of the beet relish on the bottom bun, then lay 2 leaves of lettuce down on top, followed by the patty. Top the patty with 2 slices of bacon, then the fried egg. Smear a quarter of the avocado on the top bun, top it, and serve with fingerlings.
