Aussie Burger Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the burger:

1 pound|454 grams ground chuck

1 pound|454 grams ground brisket

kosher salt, to taste

8 slices thick-cut bacon

4 tablespoons|60 ml vegetable oil

8 slices cheddar cheese

4 large eggs

to serve:

2 avocados, halved, pitted, and peeled

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

kosher salt, to taste

beet relish

1 head romaine lettuce

2-3 pickles, thinly sliced lengthwise

fried fingerling potatoes

4 seeded burger buns, split and toasted

mayonnaise

Directions

Heat the oven to 400°F. Make the burger: Combine the brisket and chuck in a large bowl and mix well. Form into 4 (8-ounce|227-gram) patties and transfer to a plate. Season well with salt on both sides. Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add the bacon and cook, flipping once, until crispy, about 5 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside. Strain the fat from the pan and return to the burner over medium-high. Add half of the oil and the burgers and cook, flipping once, until medium-rare, about 4 minutes. Top the burgers with cheese and transfer the burgers to a baking sheet. Pop them in oven to finish, about 2 minutes longer. Meanwhile, wipe the skillet clean and add the remaining oil. Lower the heat to medium. Crack the eggs into the skillet and cook until the whites have set, about 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt and set aside. Place the avocados in a large bowl along with the lime juice. Using a fork, mash the avocados until chunky and season with salt. 6. Assemble your burger: Smear some of the beet relish on the bottom bun, then lay 2 leaves of lettuce down on top, followed by the patty. Top the patty with 2 slices of bacon, then the fried egg. Smear a quarter of the avocado on the top bun, top it, and serve with fingerlings.

