Beats Pill Sold Through Target and Walmart Get Two Exclusive New Colors

Beats’ Pill has had such a production run (in its various generations) over the past 13 years, it’s come to stand in as a template of what “Bluetooth speaker” looks like to me anytime somebody just mentions a Bluetooth speaker in the abstract.

Now Beats is adding two new colors to the lineup’s existing three just in time for the warm weather, and all the beach hangs, backyard cookouts, and park days that’ll justify the need for a good Bluetooth speaker.

Joining Champagne Gold, Statement Red, and Matte Black are Blush Pink and Navy Blue. These aren’t exactly revolutionary colors for an electronic device, especially navy blue, so I’m wondering why it took Beats all the way from the latest version’s release in June 2024 until now to offer such a boilerplate color as blue.

But at least they’re available and shipping to customers now.

one unique color at each retailer

For Blush Pink, your only option is to head over to Target. It appears to be a soft, pastel sort of pink, rather than a screamin’ 1990s Millennial-kid hot pink. Over at Walmart, Navy Blue is in a trickier spot at the time of writing. Not only is it sold out temporarily, but it’s listed for $200.

That doesn’t seem accurate, since the Beats Pill—including the two new colors—retail for “only” $150. Neither of the two new colors come with any kind of cost increase, so it may just be a quirk of it being out of stock at the moment.

There’s no indication from Beats that either of these two new colors are limited editions, though. They seem to be here in the Pill lineup to stay. All you have to do is wait until it comes back into stock.

Or choose one of the three preexisting colors, which also happen to be $20 off right now. Sometimes impatience pays off.