Watch Justin Bieber, in His One Moment of Weakness, Fall into a Hole to the Netherworld



Justin Bieber, moments before he enters oblivion… we think.

As we’ve established before, Justin Bieber is perfect in many ways, but even gods are fallible once in a while. During a Purpose World Tour stop at Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Biebervelli took a tumble into a hole of some kind. No one really knows what happened here. You can’t actually see the hole so Bieber may have fallen into one of the Pitfall items from Animal Crossing. He also could have just been accessing a portal to the pop star nether-dimension from which he draws his hitmaking powers. Most likely, he was distracted by his extremely meticulous pants-adjustment procedure, which is respectable. No shade. Ponder these theories as you watch the video below.

NOO THE FALL IS WORSE FROM THIS ANGLE how were you okay?? @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/oi8PBfKI6H — Justin Bieber (@bieberinmypants) June 17, 2016

Phil Witmer is the world’s foremost scholar of Biebology. Follow him on Twitter.