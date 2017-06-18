The Chainsmokers, Diplo, Discwoman Named Billboard’s 2017 Dance Music Power Players

Billboard has named Adam Alpert, the Chainsmokers’ manager, as well as DJs and producers like Steve Aoki, Diplo, and DJ Snake to their list of the Power Players in dance music for 2017.



“Under his guidance,” the publication wrote about Alpert, “The Chainsmokers have won a Grammy award, four Billboard music awards and five iHeartRadio music awards over the past year. In April, the duos debut album, Memories…Do Not Open, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and [they] embarked on a north American arena tour featuring a live band and an ambitious stage production.”



Other performers listed include Flume, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Tiesto, Zedd, and The Chainsmokers themselves.



Discwoman were also recognized in the article for their transformative 2016. The artist collective was cited for their inclusivity, booking their talent on significant stages, and securing numerous sponsorship deals.



“The conversation is more in the open, and a few more women are getting big bookings,” said Discwoman’s Emma Burgess-Olson. “Accountability within our scene is also changing. It doesn’t feel as scary to call out promoters for booking only men.”

See the full list of Power Players here.