New Bipartisan Bill Could Replace the Hemp Ban With New Regulations 

Hemp-derived THC products are facing an uncertain future, but a new bipartisan bill could change their fate. Congressional lawmakers have come together to file a new bill that would regulate ingestible hemp products rather than outright ban them, based on language in the spending bill that Trump signed last year.

Last week, Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) and Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) introduced the Hemp Enforcement, Modernization, and Protection (HEMP) Act. If enacted, the bill would create “a first-of-its-kind federal regulatory framework for hemp-derived (or CBD) products intended for human use within the Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” the press release reads.

“Currently, hemp-derived businesses operate with no federal guidance, causing states to adopt differing regulations of hemp-derived products. This has created a patchwork of state laws, essentially allowing for a wild west market for these products and raising serious public health concerns,” said U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) in a press release.

If enacted, the new legislation would require the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to create a regulatory framework for cannabidiol (CBD) and other hemp-derived cannabinoids. Producers would also be prohibited from adding other substances that could interact with products’ effects, such as alcohol, melatonin, nicotine, or caffeine. Like the regulated cannabis industry, the proposed hemp regulations would also include manufacturing and testing requirements.

Marijuana Moment also reports that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would need to create cannabinoid limits within 60 days of enacting the new legislation. If the rules aren’t implemented within the first three years, the following limits will be set:

Up to 10 mg/serving and 50 mg/package of oral, non-intoxicating hemp products

Up to 100 mg/serving and 500 mg/package of inhalable products

Up to 100 mg/serving and 500 mg/package of topical products

Up to 5 mg/serving and 30 mg/package intoxicating hemp products

According to Griffith’s press release, the proposed federal regulations only apply to hemp-derived products. The proposed bill explicitly prohibits any regulation of cannabis. Although Trump recently signed an executive order to reschedule cannabis, it still remains illegal on a federal level.

The proposed bill echoes many of the state-level cannabis regulations set in place, such as testing requirements and rules around packaging and labeling. The new proposed legislation, which only applies to hemp-derived products, would apply on a federal level and include oversight from the FDA.

“The U.S. Hemp Roundtable is deeply grateful to Congressman Morgan Griffith for his introduction of critical legislation to robustly regulate hemp products. We have been very impressed with the Congressman’s continuing willingness to listen to the input of hemp farmers and businesses, as well as to the millions of consumers, seniors, and veterans who overwhelmingly favor regulation over prohibition. We also appreciate his openness to the need for substantive improvements to the bill before it is formally considered,” said Jonathan Miller, General Counsel of the hemp advocacy group U.S. Hemp Roundtable.

According to the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, the HEMP Act follows Senator Amy Klobuchar’s proposed legislation that would delay rule changes for federal hemp production, and Rep. Jim Baird’s bipartisan Hemp Planting Predictability Act (also co-sponsored by Congressman Griffith), which would delay changes for two years to protect the 2026 hemp planting season.

