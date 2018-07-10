The Black Eyed Peas Premiere “Get It,” a Charged Video About Police Brutality

Today, the Black Eyed Peas return with a new single called “Get It” alongside a provocative video premiering on Noisey. The visual, which was directed by Pulse Films’ director Ben Mor, depicts aggressive police brutality and emphasizes how important it is for our culture to be aware of the realities of what it is like to live not only in this world, but in America. Watch the video for “Get It” above, which follows two previous singles and videos for “Street Livin’” and “RING THE ALARM pt.1, pt.2, p.3.” You can also listen to it via AM.USE here.

The video for “Get It” features a call to action at the end with the following national organizations: Hip Hop Caucus in partnership with Black Alliance for Just Immigration, #SchoolsNotPrisons, The Gathering for Justice, United We Dream, and Revolve Impact.

“Get It” Credits:

Director: Ben Mor

Producer: Nicole Acacio

Camera: Simon Thirlaway

On top of the new video, the Black Eyed Peas will be heading out for The Masters of The Sun Tour, their first time hitting the road as a group in eight years, named after their graphic novel Masters of The Sun: The Zombie Chronicles. See those dates below and get your tickets here.

MASTERS OF THE SUN TOUR DATES:

October 27 – London, UK – London Eventim Apollo

October 29 – Birmingham, UK – 02 Academy

November 1 – Manchester, UK – 02 Apollo

November 2 – Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro

November 3 – Milton Keynes, UK – Arena MK

November 9 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

November 10 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

November 12 – Paris, France – Zenith

November 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

November 16 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling-Halle

November 17 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

November 18 – Dusseldorf, Germany – World Club Dome Winter Edition