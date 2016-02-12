Blood on the Tracks Recipe

‘This drink is an ode to an album I received from a dear friend during a big heartbreak.’

Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

2 ounces|60 ml Tequila Ocho Plata

1 ½ ounces|40 ml fresh blood orange juice

¾ ounce|20 ml lemon juice

½ ounce|15 ml pomegranate syrup

1 dash Angostura bitters

1 large egg white

Directions

Put all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, adding the egg white last. Shake with 1 ice cube for 30 seconds. Open shaker. Fill with ice and shake for another 10 seconds. Strain into a Champagne coupe. Top with a pinch of salt and garnish with a charred blood orange peel in the shape of a broken heart.

