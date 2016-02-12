Blood on the Tracks Recipe

‘This drink is an ode to an album I received from a dear friend during a big heartbreak.’
Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
2 ounces|60 ml Tequila Ocho Plata
1 ½ ounces|40 ml fresh blood orange juice
¾ ounce|20 ml lemon juice
½ ounce|15 ml pomegranate syrup
1 dash Angostura bitters
1 large egg white
Directions
- Put all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, adding the egg white last.
- Shake with 1 ice cube for 30 seconds.
- Open shaker. Fill with ice and shake for another 10 seconds.
- Strain into a Champagne coupe.
- Top with a pinch of salt and garnish with a charred blood orange peel in the shape of a broken heart.
