Bluetooth Auracast Is Your New Favorite TV Feature

You may have missed it, especially if you haven’t been shopping Samsung or LG TVs lately, but there’s a new Bluetooth technology to familiarize yourself with. This time it’s a supplementary technology called Auracast, and it’s popping up on more and more brands, including LG midway through this year.

Put in layman’s terms, Auracast turns a Bluetooth connection into something akin to a radio station, whereby an unlimited number of listening devices within receiving range can connect and listen, be they headphones, earbuds, or hearing aids.

At home, that means a theoretically unlimited number of people could listen to a movie or show without disturbing anyone else in the house. That sounds perfect for roommates who don’t want to hate each other, family members trying to balance some peoples’ downtime with peace for homework time, and mollifying noise-sensitive neighbors.

an illustration of how people using different devices could use auracast to listen into a lecture – credit: bluetooth

quite a rollout in just a year

Since Samsung added Auracast support to its TVs in 2024 and LG added it to its TVs in 2025, we’re starting to see an upswell of support for the technology that suggests more TV brands would be wise to jump on the bandwagon.

Bluetooth, which is an actual organization that runs the Bluetooth technology standard packed into so many of our devices, debuted Auracast in 2022. From the outset, it was a technology that seemed ideal for large spaces.

Think university lecture halls, museum tours, real-time language translation of public speakers, large houses of worship, and silent screens in gyms, waiting rooms, and hospitals, where audio can only be heard through connected headphones.

Anyone with a Bluetooth-capable headset, whether they bring it themselves or are provided one by the venue, can tune in via Auracast.

As the audio company Sennheiser put it in their announcement of adding Auracast support, it allows you to “easily share what you’re listening to with friends and family—no need to pass around earbuds or struggle with multiple devices.”

JBL has also begun supporting Auracast. And Jabra. Last year seemed to be the year that Auracast hit mainstream consumer technology, as Samsung and these three popular audio brands all debuted it on at least some of their devices.

The transmitting device may be a TV, speaker, smartphone, laptop, or tablet, and whoever sets up the Auracast connection can choose to protect it with a password or leave it open to everyone, just like how you have a choice in configuring your home Wi-Fi setup.

Samsung and LG won’t be the last to bring Bluetooth Auracast to TVs. With two heavyweight brands supporting it now, it’s only a matter of time until its equally heavyweight competitors begin to support it, too.