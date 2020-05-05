Boiled Peanuts Recipe

Makes about 4 cups
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 6 hours, plus overnight soaking
Ingredients
12 ounces|326 grams raw (unroasted) shell-on peanuts
2 garlic cloves, finely grated
2 jalapeños, halved lengthwise
1 cup|250 ml sour orange juice
2 tablespoons achiote powder
2 tablespoons white vinegar
4 teaspoons kosher salt
cilantro leaves, for garnish
Directions
- Whisk together the salt, sour orange, garlic, achiote, and vinegar with 6 cups water in a medium saucepan. Add the peanuts and jalapeño and refrigerate at least 8 hours, preferably overnight.
- Bring the peanut mixture to a boil over medium-high. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, partially covered and adding water as needed, until the peanuts are super tender, about 6 hours.
- Using a slotted spoon, transfer the peanuts to a serving bowl. Ladle the juice over the top and garnish with the cilantro.
