Bone Marrow Cocktail Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

For the marrow mix:

1/2 teaspoon loose leaf black tea

3/4 cup porcini mushrooms

1 teaspoon porcini stock

1/8 teaspoon licorice powder

1/4 teaspoon agar agar

a pinch sea salt

for the Bone Marrow cocktail:

1 1/3 oz. marrow mix

mustard cress, for garnish

1 3/4 ounces Scotch whisky

marrow bones, for serving

Directions

1) Prep bone marrow the evening before service to allow it to set. Heat 1 1/4 cups water to 200º F/80°C and brew the tea for two minutes. Strain off the liquid and use to dissolve the stock and salt. Add the porcini to the mix, cover and leave to infuse for 10 minutes. Strain liquid once more and measure out 1/2 cup/100 ml.

2) In a pan, combine the 1/2 cup/100 ml of marrow liquid with the agar and heat to 200º F/80°C. Remove from heat and combine with the remaining cold liquid. Add the whisky to the mix, stirring to combine.

3) Using a funnel, pour finished liquid into bones filling to the brim. Cover and place in the fridge overnight to set. Garnish each bone with a piece of mustard cress before serving.

