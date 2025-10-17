Borderlands 4 Patch That Nerfs Overpowered Weapons Delayed

Borderlands 4 has delayed the game’s big patch that will nerf overpowered weapons. According to a last-minute blog post, Gearbox Software has moved the major Day 30 update to a new date.

The Borderlands Day 30 Update was supposed to go live today, October 16. However, hours before it was meant to be pushed out live, Gearbox Software announced that it was being delayed. According to the developer, they decided to hold off on the patch as it needed to be further balanced before officially being released.

“Quick update that our Day 30 Update, which includes balance adjustments, performance and stability improvements, and some new quality-of-life features, will be hitting early next week! We took a few extra days to help ensure a great experience for you. Until then, this week’s new set of Weekly Activities will roll out later today, October 16.”

Unfortunately, Gearbox Software didn’t give us an exact date for the massive patch. However, several dataminers said it’s likely to drop during the launch of the “Horrors of Kairos” event.

So if true, the Borderlands 4 Day 30 Update release date will be on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Although it is possible that the studio decides to push it out a few days early, such as on Tuesday. Regardless, expect the major balancing update to drop within a week.

With the Borderlands 4 Day 30 Update being delayed, we also didn’t get the patch notes like we were supposed to. However, Gearbox Software has revealed various details about what will be in the patch. As a result, eagle-eyed players have been able to compile everything that will reportedly be in the upcoming patch.

For your convenience, here is everything rumored to be in the Borderlands 4 Day 30 Update patch notes:

Adjustments to Class Mods, Repkits, Shields, and Firmware to make them viable for melee builds, etc.

It will also address unintended interactions in certain Vault Hunter skills.

Adjustments to overperforming gear.

Improvements to stability and performance.

Will also introduce some highly requested quality-of-life changes.

Crit Knife Build Nerfs Will Be the Biggest Changes

Unfortunately, the biggest change coming in the Borderlands 4 Day 30 Update is the nerf of the Crit Knife builds. While the game’s official accounts haven’t specifically mentioned the weapon item, Borderlands 4 Creative Director Graeme Timmins recently addressed it on social media. The Gearbox Software dev argued that weapons like the Crit Knife were never intended to be that overpowered.

Timmins also warned players with broken builds to prepare for their kits being nerfed. The developer defended the move, saying that it would ruin future events and Borderlands 4 expansions if they didn’t nerf certain items. So yeah, with the Day 30 update now being delayed, players have one final week to play around with their powerful builds before they are ruined.