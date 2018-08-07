Boris’s Burka Bullshit

Tory Chairman Brandon Lewis asked Boris Johnson to apologise for saying women who wear burkas look like “letterboxes” and “bank robbers”. In response, Johnson has come up with a line to spin.

Westminster lobby hacks are reporting that “sources close to Boris” are warning that “we mustn’t fall into the trap of shutting down the debate on difficult issues”.

A source close to Boris said: “It is ridiculous that these views are being attacked – we must not fall into the trap of shutting down the debate on difficult issues…If we fail to speak up for liberal values then we are simply yielding ground to reactionaries and extremists.” — Angus Walker (@anguswalkertalk) August 7, 2018

This is, of course, disingenuous bullshit. Nobody was outraged about the burka being debated. In his article, Johnson actually argued against banning the burka. It’s just that he did so by needlessly stigmatising burka-wearing women, who happen to “bear the brunt” of Islamophobic attacks.

