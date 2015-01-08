Listen to the Electric Lullaby of Grungy Punks Calypso’s “Isn’t Now”

Originally hailing from the Appalachians, Calypso consists of Samantha Richman, Sheets Tucker and Jackson Scott (whose album Melbourne was hailed as a slice of “indie genius” when Fat Possum released it back in 2013). His new group is less spectral pop than psyched-out, vaguely menacing grunge that squeals with guitar histrionics and purrs like a young Courney Love. Calypso’s first EP, Oracle, will be released on cassette and digital formats come January 27 via the French label Atelier Ciseaux.

Preorder it here and listen to the razor-edged “Isn’t Now” below:

Videos by VICE

Tracklist :

1. Oracle

2. Velvet Void

3. Diablo Grins

4. Psychoactive Basement Session #1

5. Isn’t Now

6. Dichotomy



